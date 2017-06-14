The Coast Guard is reporting that the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship docked in Charleston, SC.

Officials with the Coast Guard say the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.

According to emergency officials, no radiation has been found at this time. A dirty bomb is composed of conventional explosives and radioactive material.

Witnesses say the terminal was evacuated, and authorities were seen taping off a ship.

The Coast Guard and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the incident.