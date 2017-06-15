Late last night the U.S. Coast Guard and the FBI responded to a reported threat of a dirty bomb on board a container ship docked in Charleston, SC. No bomb was found but the man who reported the threat has been detained for questioning.
There are rumors circulating that the incident was a hoax perpetrated by YouTube conspiracy theorists.

