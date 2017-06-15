Late last night the U.S. Coast Guard and the FBI responded to a reported threat of a dirty bomb on board a container ship docked in Charleston, SC. No bomb was found but the man who reported the threat has been detained for questioning.

#update there were 4 containers where threat was posed at terminal in Charleston, SC. These have been scanned and cleared by authorities. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

#update Unified Command determines no existing threat to the port. Terminal will reopen & safety zone has been lifted. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

#agencies who responded include USCG, FBI, SC DNR, Mount Pleasant Police, Mount Pleasant Fire, Charleston County, Charleston Port Authority — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

Responding Agencies (continued) – National Guard CST unit 43, SLED, CGIS — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

#update the original reporting source of the threat in port of Charleston has been detained by authorities for further questioning. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

There are rumors circulating that the incident was a hoax perpetrated by YouTube conspiracy theorists.