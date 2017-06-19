With Islamist terror attacks as well as anti-muslim reprisals in the news it is easy to understand that the murder of a teenaged muslim girl in Virginia might at first appear to be a religiously based hate crime. The murder of Nabra Hassanen doesn’t appear to be explained that easily though. It’s a case that seems to pit “social justice” causes against one another.

A man has been charged with murder after police say he killed a 17-year-old Reston girl whose body was found in a pond hours after being reported missing during an early morning incident in Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say the victim, Nabra Hassanen, was with a group of teenagers of about 15 people walking and riding their bikes along Dranesville Road from a McDonald’s restaurant at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. The group got involved in a dispute with the driver of a vehicle after they attended an overnight event at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center.

Police say a teenage boy got into an argument with the driver, identified as 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres. He ended up driving his car onto the curb as the group scattered. Witnesses say Torres caught up with them later at a nearby parking lot and got out of his vehicle, chasing them with a baseball bat.

According to police, Torres struck Hassanen with the bat. Torres then put her into his car and took her to another location in Loudoun County.

Torres was later taken into custody by a Fairfax County police officer at around 5:15 a.m. after he located Torres’ vehicle.

Officers continued to search the area for Hassanen, who was still missing. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, her body was found in a pond in the 21500 block of Ridgetop Circle in Sterling in Loudoun County.

Torres was then charged with her murder. The 22-year-old suspect appeared in court on Monday for his arraignment