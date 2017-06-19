The Reverend Al is probably a lot healthier now that he has lost so much weight but his pre-workout selfie on Father’s Day prompted one of the funniest tweets I’ve seen in quite some time.
Al Sharpton look like a 12 year old in his P.E clothes for 3rd period. pic.twitter.com/tpRgUiZkvv
— shook shimmy jimmy (@FlodaWP) June 18, 2017
As Homer Simpson would say: It’s funny because it’s true.
He look like he's on NBA Jam big head mode
— Keisha Adame (@keke2210) June 18, 2017
You would need an extra cheat code just to get his character.
— Conrad_Records (@Conrad_Records) June 18, 2017
He looked better as a fatty
— Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) June 18, 2017
Better than a velvet track suit, though.
— El Tiburon (@bay_snark) June 19, 2017
Definitely.
remember this guy? pic.twitter.com/J5oKQSIfBy
— #draintheswamp (@RightWingIsland) June 19, 2017
COMMENTS