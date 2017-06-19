The Reverend Al is probably a lot healthier now that he has lost so much weight but his pre-workout selfie on Father’s Day prompted one of the funniest tweets I’ve seen in quite some time.

Al Sharpton look like a 12 year old in his P.E clothes for 3rd period. pic.twitter.com/tpRgUiZkvv — shook shimmy jimmy (@FlodaWP) June 18, 2017

As Homer Simpson would say: It’s funny because it’s true.

He look like he's on NBA Jam big head mode — Keisha Adame (@keke2210) June 18, 2017

You would need an extra cheat code just to get his character. — Conrad_Records (@Conrad_Records) June 18, 2017

He looked better as a fatty — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) June 18, 2017

Better than a velvet track suit, though. — El Tiburon (@bay_snark) June 19, 2017

Definitely.