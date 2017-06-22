I’m absolutely certain that all of the people protesting outside Mitch McConnell’s office within minutes of his release of the draft Senate healthcare bill all had time to throughly read and analyze it’s contents. It’s not like Democrats would stage a fake protest or anything. They don’t do that sort of thing. Right? They certainly wouldn’t use wheelchair bound people as props, would they?

Protestors in wheelchairs are being removed from Mitch McConnell's office. #HealthcareBill pic.twitter.com/oed19mawu9 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 22, 2017

People in wheelchairs saying they rely on Medicaid r forcibly removed from the Capital.

Welcome to Trump's Fascist America.#HealthcareBill pic.twitter.com/da6xYjxe54 — LeoKapakos (@LeoKapakosNY) June 22, 2017

Thanks @realdonaldtrump

Protesters in wheelchairs outside McConnell's office. This #HealthcareBill is life and death. Guts Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/ez7PWy8EeC — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) June 22, 2017

In Washington speak, “gutting” a program means increasing its budget, but not as much as the extremists had hoped.

Peaceful protesters of this sick #HealthcareBill are being dragged out of the office @SenateMajLdr

They came in their wheelchairs.

America. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) June 22, 2017

Wheelchairs wheelchairs wheelchairs. Also wheelchairs.

Solidarity with the patriots holding a sit-in outside @SenateMajLdr's office to protest the #HealthcareBill aka healthcare REPEAL. — New Colossus (@New_Colossus_) June 22, 2017

What’s the average salary for a rent-a-patriot paid these days?

People in wheelchairs are protesting, "no cuts to Medicaid, save our liberties" outside @SenateMajLdr's office. #HealthcareBill pic.twitter.com/qKwa89m4kj — CBN News (@CBNNews) June 22, 2017

Liberties?

I haven’t read the bill myself. I expect there’s a lot not to like about it, but I guarantee you that not a single one of these protesters could cite a single provision of it. This is all theater.