You knew they were coming.

The ridiculous and hysterical hot takes from the left about the Senate Republican healthcare bill. Literally within minutes of its release the pant wetting started in earnest on Twitter.

The TL;DR version is Republicans hate everyone and want them to die, except the rich.

Correction: GOP Senators Who Hate The Tired, Poor, Huddled Masses Yearning To Breathe Free #HealthcareBill pic.twitter.com/MSu7kgIcOP — Scott Shilstone (@shilstonescott) June 22, 2017

Isn’t that the talking point for when you want to say Republicans hate immigrants? You’re crossing the streams, dude.

Durbin on GOP health plan: 'Put a lace collar on a pit bull and it's still a mean dog' https://t.co/HNpKTFsSEo pic.twitter.com/Npr4dnI4Sr — ChicagoBreaking (@ChicagoBreaking) June 22, 2017

I guess the “lipstick on a pig” line is played out.

Dear rich people, be sure to thank those on Medicaid for shortening their lives so you can have tax breaks. #HealthcareBill #theresistance — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) June 22, 2017

I think Trump and the GOP should have to rely in the "health care" bill they're foisting on the American people.#HealthcareBill #resist — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) June 22, 2017

Just like Congress had to rely on Obamacare?

Let's be crystal clear: the Senate GOP #HealthcareBill is a direct attack on the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/bm6yjNG6jO — NARAL (@NARAL) June 22, 2017

…says the group who literally advocates for the legal right to kill people.

And by throwing millions of people off insurance this #healthcarebill disproportionately harms people of color who will lose access to care. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 22, 2017

Don’t forget women, homosexuals, and the transgendered.

We live in the wealthiest country on Earth; surely we can do better than what the Republican #healthcarebill promises. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 22, 2017

Speed reader Chuck, tweeted this within minutes of the bill becoming available. He probably would have tweeted the same thing had Republicans proposed a single payer system but had no provision for covering butt implants.

The AHCA is like if you had an "education" bill that demolishes all schools, fires all teachers and gives the money to the rich. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 22, 2017

That tweet is like if you had a “monkey” with a verified Twitter account who did nothing but throw virtual his virtual poo.

Seriously, were none of these idiots alive when Obamacare was passed?