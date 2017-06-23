We’re barely six months into the so called #RESIST movement and the Left has already engaged in more violence than they ever falsely accused the Tea Party of committing. In California a demonstration over the sanctuary cities issue ended with a man being run down and stabbed nine times in what certainly looks like another racially or politically motivated attack. At this rate, left wing extremists are going to be a bigger security threat than ISIS.

The pro-Trump supporter Tony Forman was right in the middle of a recent protest in Cathay where emotions ran hot over the sanctuary city controversy, but nothing like the violence that’s left Foreman now fighting for his life. “This was politically motivated. That’s a concern because he is a good friend of mine,” Omar Navarro said. “I’m just really shocked someone would do this. What happened to free speech?” Navarro is running to unseat the long time Democrat Maxine Waters in the 43rd District of the U.S. Congress, and there are also accusations coming from others. The stabbing attack on Foreman is a hate crime because of his outspoken support for President Trump and the conservative agenda. “We don’t know if it is politically motivated or racially motivated, but we do know there were some racial slurs for him being white that were said to him,” Tim Gionet, a friend of Foreman, said.

Since it was left on right violence, we won’t hear anyone in the mainstream media decrying the climate of hate to which Maxine Waters and her crazy conspiracy theories have helped create.

Foreman was in intensive care Wednesday night after being stabbed nine times. Santa Monica police did not mention a politically motivated crime, only confirming they arrested two suspects. “The victim and suspects got into an argument that continued as both vehicles pulled out of a parking structure and allegedly resulted in a minor traffic collision,” police said. “It’s been pretty heartbreaking. He’s lucky to be alive getting stabbed nine times,” Gionet said.

As with the Alexandria shooting incident, the blame lies with those who decided to stab Tony Forman because they didn’t like his politics or race, but there is always an obvious double standard at work with stories like this. Had the perpetrator been someone from the Right and the victim someone on the Left, the coverage would be drastically different even though the crime would objectively be the same.