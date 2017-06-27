The Sacramento Bee is reporting that President Trump is ruining the world of online dating. (I would have thought that Anthony Weiner deserves at least some of the blame for that.) Maybe Trump should get someone to ghost write another book and call it The Art of the Deal Breaker, because for many people your stance on Trump (good or bad) makes you completely undatable.

In the treacherous, amusing and sometimes rewarding world of online dating, Donald Trump has become the newest way to find – or reject – a romantic match. “Did you vote for or do you support Trump? Then I’m not your man. It would never work,” one user says in the opener to his bio on Tinder, a popular mobile dating platform that boasts 26 million matches per day. “Trump voters please swipe left, and go to your room and think about what you’ve done,” wrote another Tinder user, referring to the way to dismiss a potential date in the app. “What I’m looking for . . . well, in this crazy day and age, first and foremost, someone who did not vote for Trump,” says a profile on Bumble, a dating app in which women make the first move. Since his election, the president has become a new measure of compatibility – much like someone’s age, religion, wanting kids or simply finding things in common. Dating, online and off, is more supercharged with politics than it’s ever been, said online dating experts who specialize in matchmaking. “His presidency has created this new deal-breaker,” said Laurie Davis Edwards, a relationship coach and founder of the website eflirtexpert.com.

Maybe this could lead to a whole new reality show about political catfishing.

“I’ve never seen it like this before, where people say ‘no’ to Trump supporters, or they only want to date other Trump supporters,” she said. “It tells me that people are valuing politics much higher as a preference than they were before. … It’s another example of how massively our dating culture has changed over the past four years, partly because of politics and also because of technology.”

I would argue that this is not so much about politics in terms of real issues and ideas about them. It is an outgrowth of the tribalism that we’re always going on about here at RedState. People don’t want to date outside their tribe. Match.com analyzed the data.

The site’s data also underscores what dating experts are seeing: 60 percent of singles say they are less open to dating across party lines than two years ago. It’s more stark among liberals. Conservatives are 57 percent more likely to date across party lines.

That people on the left are less likely to date outside their tribe should surprise no one. Tolerance is something they talk about a lot but they rarely exercise it.

Someone should do a study about how willing people are to date across the Trump – NeverTrump divide.