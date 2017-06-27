After getting hit by an out of control bus and being launched 20 feet a 53 year old man decided it was time to duck into the pub and grab a pint.

A man was sent flying by an out of control bus but got back up immediately and walked into a pub like nothing had happened, video footage shows. Simon Smith, 53, was knocked to the ground by the careering vehicle on Gun Street in Reading, but CCTV footage then shows him get to his feet moments later and walk into the Purple Turtle bar. He sustained only scratches and bruising despite being thrown about 20ft.

Smith said he’s lucky to be alive which is probably an understatement. Definitely a cause for celebration.