When a Republican leaves office or loses an election they become a Fox News contributor…because IT’S THE LAW. At least it seems like it is. Jason Chaffetz who recently announced he would be leaving Congress is following the protocol.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz is leaving Congress behind for a life in television, Fox News announced on Wednesday. Chaffetz will be a contributor to the network starting July 1, the day after he will officially resign from Congress. The Utah Republican will “offer political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming,” the network said in a statement. Chaffetz’s move to television has long been in the works, with the Washingtonian and others reporting weeks ago that he was headed to Fox News. The former chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Chaffetz announced in April he would not seek re-election, and last month said he would resign his seat early to pursue opportunities in the private sector. Rep. Trey Gowdy has taken over the committee.

Chaffetz might bring some balance to the largely sycophantic Trump coverage on the network. In his final days as a Congressman, he has shown a willingness to “unload” on the Trump administration as HeatStreet reported.

This week, Chaffetz took aim at the GOP in a series of angry outbursts, excoriating the Trump administration for a lack of transparency, and striking out at Republicans who, he says, failed to thoroughly investigate Obama-era scandals. “The reality is, sadly, I don’t see much difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration,” Chaffetz said in an interview with Sinclair Broadcast group. “I thought there would be this, these floodgates would open up with all the documents we wanted from the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Pentagon.” He went on to specifically criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “In many ways, it’s almost worse because we’re getting nothing, and that’s terribly frustrating and, with all due respect, the attorney general has not changed at all. I find him to be worse than what I saw with Loretta Lynch in terms of releasing documents and making things available.”

In all seriousness, I cannot fault the guy for wanting to get out of DC meat grinder, especially now. After all the stonewalled investigations it is hard to imagine someone not being totally disillusioned at the ineptitude of the GOP majority.