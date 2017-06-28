Earlier today RedState’s Susan Wright wrote about how some Senators left the White House meeting on healthcare yesterday with the impression that the President doesn’t understand what’s in their healthcare bill. This drew angry tweets from the victim in chief naturally, but how can anyone not get the impression that he doesn’t understand what’s going on?

This bit of video has been showing up in news reports this morning—even on the extremely Trump-friendly Fox and Friends. This is not a man who knows what’s going on with healthcare legislation.

Here’s a transcript of what Trump said:

So we’re going to talk and we’re going to see what we can do. We’re getting very close. But, for the country, we have to have healthcare and it can’t be Obamacare which is melting down. The other side is saying all sorts of things before they even knew what the bill was. This will be great if we get it done and if we don’t get it done it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like and that’s ok and I understand that very well. But I think we have a chance to do something very very important for the public, very very important for the people of our country that we love.

It is like Trump learned how to talk about healthcare from his experience with the Miss Teen USA pageant. This sort of language is what students use to pad out an essay when they haven’t done the required reading. It’s embarrassing. It’s worse than President Obama mispronouncing “corpsman” or saying “57 states” in an exhausted stupor. This isn’t just a clumsily worded statement. It’s an admission that he has no vision whatsoever for America’s healthcare system and he’s delegated it to the woefully inadequate GOP leadership in congress.

Some will say this is taken out of context, but this sort of incoherent word salad is typical for Trump when discussing healthcare going all the way back to the campaign. He has no real opinion on perhaps the most important issue people sent him to Washington to deal with. He always speaks in vague generalities. Obamacare bad. Health care good. We’ll provide great health care. You’re going to love it. Trust me.

For all his celebrated business success, one would think the President could at least cobble together a couple of ideas about the value of free market healthcare, but all we get is rectally delivered blather that fails to mask his ignorance and apathy.