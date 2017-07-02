Despite what you may have heard from the folks who indiscriminately praise Trump’s every move like he were Anthony Fremont in the “It’s a Good Life” episode of The Twilight Zone, I’m no fan of the left wing media and I agree they have been dishonest and unfair in their coverage of Trump.

It may also surprise a lot of people that one can simultaneously think Trump’s tweeting a GIF depicting him beating up a CNN logo at a professional wrestling event is buffoonish and unbecoming without thinking it’s an exhortation to violence. That’s just crazy.

CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks such a notion is worthy of investigation though.

Update: 6 hours after the first request-for-comment, Twitter replied & said Trump's video does NOT violate its rules https://t.co/shuv63Nf4e — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

Twitter says President Trump’s latest anti-media tweet doesn’t violate its rules. Twitter told CNN on Sunday that the company reviewed the tweet, which features a WWE video that has been edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. Twitter said it considered three factors: the political context of the conversation surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself. According to its rules, Twitter may suspend an account for a number of reasons, including if the user makes violent threats; attacks people based on race, religion, gender and more; or engages “in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”

For anyone familiar with Internet culture, the GIF Trump tweeted is obviously not a violent threat. Even if he had intended for it to be, it’s still obviously not. Visual jokes like this fly around the web by the millions. Trump’s is tame compared to many such GIFs that routinely populate the Twitterverse.

Apart from the ongoing debate over whether the leader of the free world should also be the sh*tposter in chief, the only questionable element to the story is how the GIF made it into the President’s hands. It reportedly originated on the subreddit /The_Donald which has a pretty unsavory reputation. The maker of the GIF, once identified, went about sanitizing his Reddit presence of racist and offensive language. He was thrilled that the”God Emperor himself” had used his GIF though.

Minutes after the video was tweeted, commenters on pro-Trump subreddit The_Donald rejoiced, believing they had been the source of the President’s post. “This is just unbelievable. I am in love with our President,” wrote user Ace_Suburb. The_Donald is well-known as a cesspool for unabashed racism. Frequent poster HanAssholeSolo, who created and posted the CNN wrestling video clip four days ago, often refers to African-Americans, women, and Muslims using slurs. He or she attacks Black Lives Matter, Islam, feminism, liberals, and, bizarrely, the state of Maryland, and references fake news outlet Infowars. After Trump’s tweet Sunday morning, HanAssholeSolo wrote “Wow!! I never expected my meme to be retweeted by the God Emperor himself!!!” The user also started editing the worst obscenities and slurs out of his or her post history, eliminating the n-word, for example, and deleting a remark about killing all Muslims. Quartz had taken screenshots of HanAssholeSolo’s Reddit history earlier, however, so you can see how the posts looked before they were edited.

Quartz speculates that perhaps Dan Scavino is mining the dark recesses of the web for material his boss can tweet. Whoever brought it to Trump’s attention, I wonder how much the taxpayers are compensating them for wasting time on sites like this. Maybe CNN should look into that instead of trying to get Twitter to white knight them.