The now-infamous Comey memo, which states Donald Trump asked James Comey to stop investigating Mike Flynn, has been acknowledged by multiple news outlets since the New York Times disclosed it in a story last night.

Now Fox News joins the list of networks that seem to be confirming the memo exists.

.@FoxNews now independently confirms existence of the Comey memo in which Trump asked him to end the Flynn investigation. H/t @JakeBGibson. — Meghan K. Welsh (@meghankwelsh) May 17, 2017

There seems to be little doubt now that the memo exists. The contents of the memo and the truth of the situation it is recalling, however, still seem to be in question to some.

What exactly did Trump say to Comey? We don’t seem to know for sure, as far as the context of the conversation. But, it is hard to deny that if the President of the United States asks you something or makes a request, there is a certain level of implied political pressure there.