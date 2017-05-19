BREAKING: No Accident, Times Square Driver Tells Cops He Was Trying To Kill

More information is slowly coming out about the Times Square driver who made a U-turn and ran through dozens, killing one and injuring more than 20 others.

The latest update verifies what we’ve believed since it happened – that this was no accident.

APNEWSALERT: Prosecutors: Suspect in Times Square crash claimed he wanted to ‘kill them all’ and said police should have shot him. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2017

Earlier, we posted the shocking video of the vehicular attack (WARNING: graphic video), which shows the driver making a U-turn onto the opposite sidewalk. Now it seems clear he was trying to kill as many as he could and force police to shoot him.

This, coupled with earlier reports that he was attempting to commit suicide by cop, paints a disturbing image about the man’s mental health.