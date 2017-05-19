BREAKING: White House Lawyers Researching Impeachment, Says CNN, but WH Calls it "FALSE"

Right now, CNN is reporting that White House lawyers have begun researching impeachment, according to sources.

Wolf Blitzer opened his program at 6 p.m. by going to Evan Perez, who said sources have told him that the lawyers have begun the research, though these same lawyers believe that any chance of impeachment is unlikely and, if it was to happen, would happen far in the future.

This is by no means an admission that Trump has done anything worthy of impeachment. In fact, even the contributors on CNN acknowledge that this is something they should be doing.

Things are incredibly tense in the White House, and all around Washington, as leaks continue to throw the Trump Administration into defense mode. A string of bad news cycles all stemming from last week’s meeting between Russian diplomats and Donald Trump have led the evening headlines for most of this week.

Brooke Singman of Fox News, however, says the White House is currently pushing back on this story.

A White House official tells me that @CNN reporting that WH counsel is looking into impeachment procedures is "FALSE" — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) May 19, 2017

As of right now, impeachment seems to be little more than a rallying cry for Democratic politicians and liberal activists. But, if the Russia probe produces anything scandalous, and if the Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives next year, then the gloves could very well be off.