Apparently, Donald Trump’s meeting with the Russians is just a font of salacious stories. At one point, according to a document summarizing the meeting, Trump told the Russians, “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy. A real nut job.”

And that’s not all!

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” Mr. Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.” The conversation, during a May 10 meeting — the day after he fired Mr. Comey — reinforces the notion that Mr. Trump dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives. Mr. Trump said as much in one televised interview, but the White House has offered changing justifications for the firing.

In case you were wondering the source of this particular document:

The White House document that contained Mr. Trump’s comments was based on notes taken from inside the Oval Office and has been circulated as the official account of the meeting. One official read quotations to The Times, and a second official confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion.

Okay, so here’s the thing: Surely, there is someone, somewhere in this administration whose job is to carefully control what the president says and when. Maybe there is someone who is even supposed to coach the president on what to say and when. If this person cannot do this job, this person needs to be fired.

If this person is not being allowed to do this job by the president, then the president needs a special security detail that just tackles him and rushes him out of the room whenever she starts to say things he shouldn’t say. Or opens Twitter.

These are not things you say to a foreign power, hostile or otherwise. These are also not things you say if you want people to think you aren’t politically motivated when you fire the head of the F.B.I. and that you are innocent.

Someone has got to put a muzzle on Donald Trump. For his own good.