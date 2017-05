The Associated Press is out with this breaking tidbit: Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn has declined to speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Instead:

BREAKING: AP Source: Michael Flynn to decline Senate Intel committee subpoena, invoke 5th Amendment later today. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2017

He will be exercising his right to not incriminate himself. Naturally, this begs the question: What is he refusing to incriminate himself in?