CNN and Fox are reporting on air that police have identified a male at the site of the attack in Manchester as a “probable” suicide bomber, although there are no details on the device yet. Other outlets have confirmed this information as well, stating that the police “believe” they have identified the probable suicide bomber.

At the time of this posting, they have not specified in what manner he was identified, or any details about the suspect.

More from Anderson Cooper:
The attack, which at last count has killed 19 and injured dozens of others, comes on the anniversary of an attack on British army soldier near the barracks in London.

CBS has posted dashcam footage that appears to be from the moment of the explosion, which you can hear in the background.

British politician and Fox News correspondent Nigel Farage told Tucker Carlson that it was “going to be a very big shock for the country when it wakes up in the morning.”

We’ll follow the story through the evening and keep you updated as we get more information.

Here is more footage, as people were running from the venue, via Reuters.

