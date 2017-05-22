CNN and Fox are reporting on air that police have identified a male at the site of the attack in Manchester as a “probable” suicide bomber, although there are no details on the device yet. Other outlets have confirmed this information as well, stating that the police “believe” they have identified the probable suicide bomber.

Western LEO tells CNN a male at the scene in Manchester has been identified as probable suicide bomber, per @evanperez & @PamelaBrownCNN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 23, 2017

At the time of this posting, they have not specified in what manner he was identified, or any details about the suspect.

More from Anderson Cooper:

Official: Male at scene identified as probable suicide bomber at Manchester Arena. https://t.co/5oMFtElczX https://t.co/YmwP7mVkd4 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 23, 2017

The attack, which at last count has killed 19 and injured dozens of others, comes on the anniversary of an attack on British army soldier near the barracks in London.

CBS has posted dashcam footage that appears to be from the moment of the explosion, which you can hear in the background.

WATCH: Dash cam video purports to show moment of reported explosion at Manchester Arena https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/7bIwdI1Kc6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

British politician and Fox News correspondent Nigel Farage told Tucker Carlson that it was “going to be a very big shock for the country when it wakes up in the morning.”

The Manchester terrorist attack was directed at children. It's going to be a very big shock for the UK. pic.twitter.com/ZwwbhwZszh — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 23, 2017

We’ll follow the story through the evening and keep you updated as we get more information.

Here is more footage, as people were running from the venue, via Reuters.

WATCH: People flee Manchester Arena after blast kills at least 19 at Ariana Grande concert in UK. https://t.co/eKFlVVooWF pic.twitter.com/4wfBFPIuHP — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 23, 2017