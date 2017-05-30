Donald Trump has returned home, which means it’s time for our scheduled look at Twitter. And, boy, does he appear to be upset with Germany this morning.

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Now, you may be wondering why he would lash out at Germany of all places. As we previously covered, on Sunday, Angela Merkel made some comments people took to mean Germany can’t rely on the United States and Great Britain anymore.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told an election rally in Munich that Europe “must take its fate into its own hands,” pointing to potential differences of opinion with the United States and Great Britain, following the Group of Seven summit in Italy. “The times when we could completely count on others, they are over to a certain extent,” Merkel said on Sunday. “I have experienced this in the last few days. And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands.” Merkel affirmed her country’s friendship with the U.S. and the United Kingdom, but suggested that Europeans should fight for their own destiny. “Of course [we are] in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia,” she said. “But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans, and that’s what I want to do together with you.”

It should be noted that Merkel is facing a tougher-than-expected re-election in Germany, which many attribute to her open borders policy on Syrian refugees – a policy that is also widely believed to have resulted in several small attacks in her country.

Trump, who read the reports and the interpretations on what Merkel said, was clearly not happy, and he took to Twitter to say something about it. The problem is, he’s not really helping the situation. Trump on Twitter rarely leads to anything good, and in this case, he’s once again potentially throwing a staffer under the bus.

Sean Spicer told the media last week that Trump had nothing negative to say about trade with Germany. I guess Trump does not want anyone saying what he thinks, because he went straight to Twitter this morning to trash Germany over it.

As an aside, I wonder how much more of this Spicer is going to take.