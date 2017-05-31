Have you been wondering what happened to Hillary Clinton? Me neither, but here’s a video of her refusing to learn any lesson whatsoever from 2016.

Probably my favorite part is where she blames the DNC, because she is actually, technically, correct. However, her logic is flawed. She says the DNC screwed up because they had no data operation. I maintain the DNC screwed up because they laid the groundwork for Hillary to be the nominee.

Oh well. Maybe someone in the party will learn.