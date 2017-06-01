Former FBI Director James Comey has been officially scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, CNN reports.

BREAKING: Fired FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 https://t.co/jsvGhFjzBU pic.twitter.com/6Z6fylOvzJ — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2017

There are currently no specific details on what Comey will be asked about, but this news comes on the same morning as reports that some Senators asked Comey to investigate Jeff Sessions, who currently serves as Donald Trump’s Attorney General.

The continuing Russian interference probe will also undoubtedly be a topic of conversation.

The appearance before the committee is set for a week from today.