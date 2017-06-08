Sometime after John McCain had finished whatever the hell it was he called questioning, members of the media asked Senator Marco Rubio about the hearing, and about McCain’s role.

His response is perhaps the nicest thing you could say in that situation.
Rubio gives McCain a whole lot of credit for implying that anyone could try to follow McCain’s line if questioning, but then again, Rubio is a far better man than I.

 

