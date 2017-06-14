On the floor of the Senate today, Bernie Sanders spoke on this morning’s shooting and the shooter, James Hodgkinson.

One of the admissions from Sanders is that Hodgkinson worked for his campaign as a volunteer.

Bernie Sanders speaks about James Hodgkinson and confirms that he volunteered on his campaign. #Alexandria pic.twitter.com/lolgm0NNkr — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) June 14, 2017

As more information continues to come out regarding the shooter and his motivations, it has become clear that he was indeed a big supporter of Sanders and repeatedly used phrasing and terminology specific to Democratic rhetoric regarding Donald Trump.