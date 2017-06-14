During a live speech, President Donald Trump announced that the shooter who appears to have targeted Republicans this morning has died from his injuries.
Before re being taken out by Capitol Police, James Hodgkinson shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in the hip, and hit Congressional aides.

Hodgkinson was identified earlier this morning, and his apparent Facebook page has several anti-Trump postings and pro-Democratic ones.

 

