After a violent shooting this morning that left Louisiana Congressman and Majority Whip Steve Scalise and two aides injured, the Whip’s office has issued a statement updating the public on his condition.

Statement from office of Rep Steve Scalise R-LA pic.twitter.com/cZ1baVoYwk — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 14, 2017

This is excellent news, and our continued prayers are offered for the Congressman and his family at this time.