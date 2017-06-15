The Department of Homeland Security is officially doing away with DAPA, according to a release sent out this evening. Here is the release, courtesy reporter Jamie Dupree.

Huge story now breaking, the Trump Administration doing away with DAPA, DACA stays pic.twitter.com/3TfsjyUoO9 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 16, 2017

The memo announces the rescinding of DAPA, along with canceling an expanded version of DACA, which had granted an extended work authorization of three years, versus the two years DACA’s original plan granted. The administration is keeping the original memorandum for DACA, however.

Getting rid of DAPA and DACA were demands made by Trump supporters, though until now the Trump administration had done nothing on the subject. DHS is making this move after consulting with the Attorney General’s office, and signals that some of Trump’s campaign talk on immigration may yet become reality.