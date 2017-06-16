“Conservative” “provocateur” Milo Yiannopolis hasn’t been seen or heard from much lately. The collapse of his career following comments he made defending child rape has left him without much of a platform.

So, he’s apparently out there, trying to get some publicity again, and according to a leaked email, his PR team turned to Samantha Bee. Bee’s show, it seems, would have none of it.

🚨 Breaking: Leaked email: Milo Yiannopoulos begging liberal Samantha Bee to interview him. pic.twitter.com/scfma3J8Z0 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 16, 2017

That answer is so pure, so simple, that it deserves to be honored. This is exactly the type of response that Milo deserves.

Milo is a guy who made himself famous by being racy, “provocative,” and by fantasizing publicly about Trump. That he isn’t being given much of a platform now is indicative that many in the media do recognize exactly how much talent that takes (hint: it’s zero).

Having provided nothing of value to conservative dialogue, it is fitting that he be reduced to rejections from television comics.