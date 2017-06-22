Senate leadership has just released their attempt at a repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as “Obamacare.”

The bill, which is being called the “Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017,” makes a few changes from the House plan, which was unpopular in both conservative and liberal circles, but still seems to fit the moniker of “Obamacare Lite.”

Senate bill lives up to "Obamacare lite" moniker — offers income adjusted tax credits that go up to 350% of FPL vs 400% in Obamacare. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) June 22, 2017

However, one of the key differences is that the Senate bill does seem to include a provision for defunding Planned Parenthood (which just spent $750,000 trying to get John Ossoff elected so maybe it can afford it???).

Provision defunding Planned Parenthood is IN Senate GOP repeal bill, despite reports to the contrary. @Rewire_News https://t.co/6OXMYqvEpN — Christine Grimaldi (@chgrimaldi) June 22, 2017

According to other reports from major media outlets, the bill will cut Medicaid and eliminate taxes on the wealthy. Combined with the Planned Parenthood provision, it appears that Senate leadership is trying to get conservatives on board and will not be attempting to work with Democrats on the bill.

However, it is tough to see many conservatives eagerly hopping on board with a bill that amends Obamacare instead of repealing it outright.