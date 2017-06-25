Today on Meet The Press, Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican contender John Kasich took Republicans and Democrats to task for “not caring about the poor.” His strategy seems to be running a near-independent platform in which he attacks both parties, thinking he’ll attract middle of the road moderates.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich: Neither party "cares about helping poor people" https://t.co/ZO53h33s4T pic.twitter.com/lZspEGUZDP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 25, 2017

Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivered a harsh critique of the partisan fight over health care Sunday on CNN, telling “State of the Union” host Dana Bash: “I don’t think either party particularly cares about helping poor people.” “Both parties ought to be worried about poor people because I don’t think either party particularly cares about helping poor people,” said Kasich, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination last year, often positioning himself as a moderate seeking bipartisan solutions. “You look at the rates of poverty, the problems in this country. We have not designed a system to get people work. Everything we’re talking about now — getting people healthy, giving them health care — is designed to get them to work. It’s designed to give them an opportunity to have a better life.”

Bold move. Let’s see if it pays off.

Wow. Things don’t look good in May 2016. Most experts believe that he needs to go ahead and drop out, rather than waste more time and money campaigning for the office Donald Trump already won. However, the Kasich team really seems to be confident that they can pull in enough voters to make it competitive ahead of last November’s election.

Elections experts are dumbfounded at the ploy, but as crazy as 2016 has been so far, anything could still happen.