Bernie Sanders appeared on Meet The Press with Chuck Todd this morning. The topic of discussion was mostly on the Senate’s healthcare bill, which Sanders seems to be leading the charge in opposing.

However, at one point, Todd asked Sanders about the rhetoric he and other Democrats have been using about healthcare reform, specifically referencing a Sanders tweet on the matter.

Let us be clear and this is not trying to be overly dramatic: Thousands of people will die if the Republican health care bill becomes law. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 23, 2017

In his response, Sanders interrupts Todd and then doubles down, adding “I wish I didn’t have to say it” in order to justify his reaction.

No, Chuck! Chuck! Chuck, what the Republican proposal does is throw 23 million Americans off of health insurance… What Harvard University … and the scientists there determined is when you throw 23 million off of health insurance, people with cancer, people with health care, people with diabetes, thousands of people will die. I wish I didn’t have to say it. This is not me. This is study after study making this point.

He’s not apologizing for his and Democrats’ words and rhetoric. He’s justifying it. A study that says, more or less, that not making people buy insurance means those people will lose their insurance must mean that people will die. And that blood is on the Republicans’ hands.

It’s outrageous and stupid to think that this rhetoric isn’t going to lead to more James Hodgkinsons. Is that what the Democrats want? Because that’s what they’re going to get.