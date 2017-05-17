It’s not surprising that certain Democrats in Washington are talking impeachment. They’re Democrats, after all. President Trump is a Republican, and not even remotely well-liked by them.

Whichever side of the aisle you’re on, it’s absolutely foolhardy to talk seriously about impeachment until all the facts are in. This seems to be quite a difficult task for various members of Congress and many in the general population alike, though.

As reported by Politico, leaders in the Democratic party are carefully trying to squash impeachment talk among their rank and file. Or so they say.

House Democrats are buzzing about the possibility of President Donald Trump being impeached. But party leaders aren’t going there — at least not yet. …Democratic leaders first hope to secure an independent investigation into possible ties between the White House and Russia. And until there’s clear proof Trump broke the law, they say impeachment chatter does little more than distract from the party’s broader messaging. Democratic Reps. Al Green of Texas, Maxine Waters of California and more than a dozen others are floating the possibility of impeachment as well. Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) publicly tamped down impeachment talk this week, and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Wednesday that he’s urged patience to the party’s activists.

Maxine Waters? I’m not surprised. And “patience” isn’t exactly a strongpoint of the Democratic party’s activist base. Haven’t you heard, they’re the resistance! Now “more than ever” they and their journalist counterparts are here to bring the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Except we don’t know what the truth is at this point.

Right now it’s President Trump’s word against former FBI Director Comey’s word. Someone is lying, and no matter the outcome, it isn’t good for the American people.

Still, there’s no reason to talk impeachment as of yet. Because all the facts aren’t in.

This is the party whose candidate – Hillary Clinton – was the biggest political loser of all time. Of course they would like to impeach one of the most hated presidents of the modern era. But feelings aren’t facts, no matter how much the Left wishes.

Listen, I have been firmly in the “neither/nor” camp since before the party nominees were chosen in 2016. However, I am not about to encourage impeachment talk. No one who actually cares about the stability of our country should, either.

Perhaps, just perhaps, this ongoing drama in the White House and elsewhere will cause President Trump to seriously reflect on his attitudes, words, and actions as leader of our country. We can most certainly not count on it, though.

Having an ego the size of the Trump Tower isn’t an impeachable offense. It would be best for Democrats, Republicans, and neutral observers alike to keep this in mind.