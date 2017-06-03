It is always amusing when certain politicians, who readily reject Biblical principles, attempt to invoke God when criticizing someone else. Of course, this isn’t to say that the one receiving criticism is free from fault. Everyone on both sides of the political aisle is an imperfect, sinful creature.

Rejecting the inherent worth of any individual spits in the face of our Creator. This doesn’t keep those such as Barack Obama from asking God to bless Planned Parenthood, though. (Are the abortionists in their clinics to ask for God’s guidance as they vacuum out shredded remains of a once-growing life from a womb?) It also doesn’t keep Nancy Pelosi from believing her pro-abortion stance is consistent with her Catholic faith.

Talk about a stretch.

This week, the same Pelosi who believes God honors a choice to kill a child rather than the child itself, used him as a selling point for her criticism of Trump. You see, Pelosi believes withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord (which is nothing more than window dressing) dishonors the Author of Life.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) castigated President Trump on Friday for withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, saying it dishonored God while questioning how he could do such a thing to his grandchildren. “The Bible tells us that to minister to the needs of God’s creation is an act of worship,” Pelosi said. “To ignore those needs is to dishonor the God who made us, and that is just what we are doing by walking away from this accord.” Pelosi said she wanted to know, as a mother and a grandmother, how Trump could explain his decision to his own grandchildren.

Oh, boy.

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but the Paris Climate Accord was never going to save humanity. The agreement, entered into by legacy-obsessed Obama, is essentially worthless, as Rich Lowry pointed out.

But nevermind the substance, Pelosi and others are concerned about optics. America must be a leader and support this sexy effort to save humanity! Meanwhile, she continues to not only vocally support abortion and the country’s biggest abortion provider, but considers that support to be in line with Catholicism.

Here’s what Pelosi said in 2013 when discussing the Texas abortion law that brought filibustering Wendy Davis some fame.

“It’s a fight on family planning, contraception, as well as terminating a pregnancy …,” Pelosi said. “It’s so hypocritical… [Republicans] don’t believe in government…except when it comes to the bedroom.”

And here are comments she made just this year, when discussing late-term abortion.

“The issue of late-term abortion is one that has been used by the far-right to fight a woman’s right to choose because it sounds like something that shouldn’t happen,” Pelosi said.

Not sure if it’s Pelosi’s mother, grandmother, or lapsed Catholic side that just shines through in those statements. You just get a rich sense of her desire to protect life, do you not? After all, she is the 2014 recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award. She is definitely concerned about humanity.

I tend to think neither Trump nor Pelosi are very devout in any sort of religious way. However, the president was entirely correct in removing the U.S. from the climate agreement. Pro-abort Pelosi’s attempt to point to God while chastising President Trump on this matter is nothing short of absurd.