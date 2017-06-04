Following any terror incident, many people take to social media and give their knee-jerk reaction to the horror. It’s understandable to be afraid when terror strikes innocent people enjoying a concert or night out. It gives one the impression that we’re all potential targets.

News flash: we are.

Too many fall into the either/or column and insist either all Muslims should be intensely scrutinized or none of them should be vetted. Neither perspective properly addresses reality.

In the wake of the attacks in London, Former U.S. Army Ranger, Sean Parnell, took to Twitter to share some much-needed wisdom. As noted here, Parnell is nothing short of a war hero:

At age 24, U.S. Army Ranger Sean Parnell was named commander of the legendary 10th Mountain Division—a 40-man elite infantry platoon known as the Outlaws. When tasked with rooting out Pakistan-based insurgents in Afghanistan, little did he know he’d be facing 16 months of close combat against a seasoned force of light infantry. After receiving two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart, the Pennsylvania native retired as a captain…

Here is some of what he said on Twitter in the aftermath of Saturday night’s horror:

From now on, let’s go into convos about Radical Islam w/ the assumption that not ALL Muslims are bad. WE GET IT. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

I fought w/ Muslims on the battlefield. Side by side. We shed tears when we lost friends. WE GET IT. Not all Muslims are terrorists. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

We wouldn’t even be in this very complex situation if we’d taken them out when they were just the “JV” team. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

So now what? Counter Insurgency operations on the home front? Tragically, yes. That’s where we are. It’s what the tactical situation is. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

Our other choice is what’s happening in Europe now. Just live with it. Take it on the chin, out of fear we’ll offend people. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

You know that “last step into a thousand years of darkness” Reagan spoke about. THATS Radical Islam. And it’s here among us. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

I’m begging liberals & conservatives, Muslims, Christians, and atheists. Ppl from every race. Come TOGETHER NOW to stop this. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

So please. It matters not how we got here any more. It only matters that we COME TOGETHER to fight back. Do whatever it takes to stop them. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 4, 2017

Sean Parnell is aware of the evil that we all face. He’s seen it firsthand on the battlefield. Increasingly, the battle is in our cities and on our streets, bridges, and among innocent people going to restaurants and leaving concert halls.

If we’re not at a breaking point to where we can actually come together to defeat this evil, when will that be?