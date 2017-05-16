If you live in California, have a job and pay taxes Governor Jerry Brown would like you to know that you’re a freeloader and he’s tired of your complaining.

In a speech in Orange County last week Brown responded to criticism over a new $52 billion tax hike that was hastily rammed through Sacramento by the Democrat supermajority over the objections of taxpayers across the state.

Democrat Senator Josh Newman narrowly defeated Republican Ling Ling Chang in November to give the Democrats the crucial two-thirds majority needed to approve tax legislation in the state of California. After the vote a recall effort was immediately set in motion against Newman.

The new taxes include a 12 cent increase in the gas tax (which is already one of the highest in the nation) and an increase in car registration fees averaging $50 per car owner. Some will see their annual registration increase by as much as $180.

In response to the outrage of taxpayers who were blindsided by the massive increase and those supporting the recall of Newman, Brown took a less than sympathetic tone.

“The freeloaders — I’ve had enough of them,” Brown said, adding that the approved tax and fee hikes bring those charges to the level they were 30 years ago if adjusted for inflation. “They have a president that doesn’t tell the truth and they’re following suit.” Newman will have campaign resources to prevail in a recall should the measure qualify for the ballot, Brown said. “He’ll have whatever he needs,” he said.

Let’s review this statement, in case you’re having trouble interpreting his meaning. If you work and pay taxes, if you struggle to pay your most basic bills while “owing” the California government a third of your paycheck (or more), Jerry Brown thinks you’re a freeloader.

The 1,000,000 citizens in Los Angeles county alone who collect food stamps provided by taxpayers are not freeloaders. The millions of illegal immigrants being harbored in California’s sanctuary cities to the cost of taxpayers are not freeloaders. Illegal immigrants being provided “free” legal help by the state on the backs of taxpayers are not freeloaders. The bloodsuckers in the Sacramento legislature who get paid $178 a day in per diem funds on top of their bloated salaries just for walking in the door to their job every day are not freeloaders.

No, you – the burdened, law-abiding taxpayer are the freeloader for simply asking the government of California be more fiscally responsible with the money they already have instead of stealing more of your money without your consent to pay for programs that are already funded but have been raided for pet projects and personal enrichment.

Governor Brown claims we’ll all be driving on gravel roads if we don’t give up our incomes at gunpoint as he is demanding.

“Roads require money to fix,” Brown said during a Friday visit to Orange County. “Republicans say there’s a magic source of money — it doesn’t exist. … You want to borrow money and pay double? Or do nothing? Or take money from universities?”

As a California resident it is hard to know whether to laugh or cry. The gas tax has been allocated for roads for decades and yet the Governor and his cronies have consistently raided the fund for outrageous programs like the high speed rail boondoggle and tuition and licenses for illegal immigrants. Then he has the audacity to scold taxpayers for wanting better roads with the money they’ve already provided.

Brown talks about Republicans touting some “magic source of money” when that is exactly how he looks at the average, middle-class taxpayer in California – as some magic money tree that he simply has to shake every time he wants bolster the coffers in Sacramento. He acts as if we all just have money to spare floating around and the snap of his fingers will make it simply appear. The claim that it is Republicans living in dreamland when it comes to tax revenue is grossly offensive.

Brown scolds the people who make this state work, asking them if they’d rather pay double for borrowing money, as if that isn’t exactly what we’re doing right now after approving borrowing money for vague “drought control” programs and the bottomless black hole of public school funding.

The Governor asking if we should take money from the universities is especially outrageous given that the President of the University of California school system Janet Napolitano is currently embroiled in a massive scandal after it was discovered they deliberately hid $175 million from the state government auditing office even as they requested more state funding for social justice programs and events.

California has become increasingly hostile towards the people who make this state work, and to hear the man who holds the highest office in the state address us with derision and disdain as “freeloaders” is disgusting and deeply insulting (alliteration is my number one symptom of outrage). Instead of thanking us for the work we put in every day to pay for his benefits the benefits of others who don’t work at all, he chooses to treat us like garbage simply because we dare to demand our hard-earned money be used more wisely.

Brown thinks you’re a freeloader for demanding accountability but he’s perfectly willing to use taxpayer money to fight against the citizen-led recall of a senator who sold his vote and his soul for a seat at Sacramento’s perpetual, tax-funded lunch table.

Governor Brown, you are a narcissistic, selfish, rude, disgusting pig and you don’t deserve the massive privilege you’ve been afforded by people who work hard and struggle just to pay the rent and their enormous tax bills.

Kindly make like the prostitute you are and go fluff yourself.