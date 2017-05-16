Rosie O’Donnell, best known for having a supporting role in a baseball movie a long time ago, came up with a plan to “TAKE THE COUNTRY BACK.” The problem is she’s emulating a model seen in the past in Latin America, and the results tend to be terrible for the country that implements it!

Here’s her plan:

WHEN TRUMP GOES

SO DOES SESSIONS

AND GORSUCH GETS REMOVED

GARLAND SWORN IN

EVERY EO INVALIDATED WE TAKE THE COUNTRY BACK #AMERICA https://t.co/ORb4Tdq6lM — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 16, 2017

Here’s roughly how I imagine this: The President was making bad decisions. His political opponents in the legislature got together and declared that his actions were illegal, and his Presidency was to be voided. His actions rolled back, he would then have to be removed from office by force if necessary. You know, frog marched.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how it worked in Chile. The only difference is that Salvador Allende refused to step down, and killed himself in the executive mansion to avoid giving himself up to the opposition coup.

That’s right: Rosie O’Donnell is calling for a coup against the President of the United States. She wants to be America’s own Augusto Pinochet.

That makes her dangerous to people who believe in liberty. No matter how bad Allende was (and real wages were CRASHING under his Presidency), dictatorship is worse. The same goes for Donald Trump.