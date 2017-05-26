While the left is trying to distract you with a new outrage, it’s important that we celebrate today that Texas just passed a law to make it easier for ordinary Texans to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

NRA’s Chris Cox has it right: “No one should be priced out of their right to carry a firearm for self-protection,” he said of Senate Bill 16, which drastically reduces the government fees collected from people who want a license to carry.

An initial application used to cost $140. That’s been dropped to $40. Renewals were also dropped, from $70 to $40. Active peace officers pay nothing. This is great news for Texas, and hopefully other states will follow that lead.

Governor Greg Abbott’s ceremony wasn’t shy about this, either:

What it looks like before the governor of Texas signs a gun bill in Austin pic.twitter.com/xejs6SUsq8 — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) May 26, 2017