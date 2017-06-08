We’ve all heard how Donald Trump’s Islamic Travel Ban is such a terribly wrong thing. Well, now Bernie Sanders is trying to block Christians from getting jobs with the White House.

Russ Vought is one of the good ones in DC. The long time RedState writer constantly put intelligent pressure on Republicans to get budget in line. He later joined the Trump transition team on budget matters, which was a bright spot in the news that month.

Now Vought has been nominated to be the Deputy Budget Director, but Bernie Sanders is having none of it for a very shaky reason. Says the Resurgent:

Bernie Sanders, however, has decided that voicing orthodox Christian beliefs is disqualifying for government. In doing so, Sanders is running afoul of our founders who believe there should be no religious test for government service. Vought is a practicing Christian with Christian beliefs and has not been afraid to defend them.

An anti-Christian litmus test must not be allowed to stand.