Donald Trump did a great job with the Federal Communications Commission, putting in someone who won’t make big giveaways to the far left. So why is he considering making a giant giveaway to Google at the Federal Trade Commission?

There have been two big names being circulated as a possible FTC chairman: Sean Reyes, Utah Attorney General, and acting chairman Maureen Ohlhausen.

Unlike FCC, FTC’s actual role is to go in and ensure that business is conducted in an orderly way that’s conducive to investment in our free enterprise economy. If companies lie or cheat the public, government has a role there.

So Trump is given a choice between someone who will look the other way for Google, and someone who will give oversight to a major player with a history of serious abuses of the public. And Bloomberg’s report says he’s favoring the pro-Google pick, just after Trump met with Google chairman Eric Schmidt.

Regulation is one of the areas where Trump has done fairly well. It’s time to turn it around and make the right call.