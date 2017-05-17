Since the Washington Post broke the story of the president divulging highly sensitive national security intelligence with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week, it’s come to light that Israel was the source of the intelligence Trump spilled.

Amid the ongoing and escalating drama surrounding the Trump administration and Russia, there has been the ever present hypocrisy that is a core characteristic of today’s hyper-partisanship. And when it comes to Israel, country music legend Travis Tritt had enough and pushed back against one Democratic senator who snarked at President Trump over the last week’s Russia incident.

Tritt was responding to Rep. Ted Lieu (D – Calif.) who tweeted a reminder at the official @POTUS account that Israel is our ally, not Russia.
Funny how less that five years ago when GOP candidate Mitt Romney said Russia was our greatest international foe and Barack Obama responded, “The 1980’s called, they want their foreign policy back,” it became a line Democrats touted and repeated with glee.

Tritt responded ith no holds barred.

Trump’s actions might be damaging, we don’t know yet. But the sudden love for Israel coming from the Left is amusing and both sides deserve pushback for the blatant hypocrisy we’re seeing from Obama and Trump apologists alike.

