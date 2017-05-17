Since the Washington Post broke the story of the president divulging highly sensitive national security intelligence with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week, it’s come to light that Israel was the source of the intelligence Trump spilled.

Amid the ongoing and escalating drama surrounding the Trump administration and Russia, there has been the ever present hypocrisy that is a core characteristic of today’s hyper-partisanship. And when it comes to Israel, country music legend Travis Tritt had enough and pushed back against one Democratic senator who snarked at President Trump over the last week’s Russia incident.

Dear Ted: This is a reminder you should have given to the former POTUS when he shunned Israel on a regular basis. https://t.co/OY9H8tE2dD — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 16, 2017

Tritt was responding to Rep. Ted Lieu (D – Calif.) who tweeted a reminder at the official @POTUS account that Israel is our ally, not Russia.

Dear @POTUS: As a Member of the Foreign Relations Cmte, I want to remind you that Israel is our ally, Russia is not. https://t.co/Z0lHu5lUWZ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2017

Funny how less that five years ago when GOP candidate Mitt Romney said Russia was our greatest international foe and Barack Obama responded, “The 1980’s called, they want their foreign policy back,” it became a line Democrats touted and repeated with glee.

Tritt responded ith no holds barred.

@RG1202 Any politician who supported the former administration stabbing Israel in the back and is suddenly all "pro Israel" is a hypocrite. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 16, 2017

@dudeman1701 @JayCaruso @AndreaNRuth You also cannot deny how he snubbed Netanyahu at the WH, tried to influence Israel election and betrayed Israel at the UN. Those are facts. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 17, 2017

Trump’s actions might be damaging, we don’t know yet. But the sudden love for Israel coming from the Left is amusing and both sides deserve pushback for the blatant hypocrisy we’re seeing from Obama and Trump apologists alike.