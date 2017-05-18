Senator Ben Sasse (R – Neb.) is really committing to the rollout of his new book The Vanishing American Adult. The junior senator was pictured in gym clothes, sitting on a balistrade while chatting with fellow senators on Thursday morning.

Sasse clearly found the images amusing and tweeted what he thought the photos looked like.
Schumer reacted, saying “Well, that escalated quickly.”

The senator has been promoting his new book and when asked about the photos on the Glenn Beck radio program, Sasse said “I’m just glad I’m not wearing Umbros [shorts], because I would’ve been in 1992 garb.”

