Senator Ben Sasse (R – Neb.) is really committing to the rollout of his new book The Vanishing American Adult. The junior senator was pictured in gym clothes, sitting on a balistrade while chatting with fellow senators on Thursday morning.

Sasse clearly found the images amusing and tweeted what he thought the photos looked like.

holy moly – it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding… pic.twitter.com/gUucsKYvmm — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 18, 2017

Schumer reacted, saying “Well, that escalated quickly.”

Well that escalated quickly. https://t.co/uUzlZktBoG — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 18, 2017

The senator has been promoting his new book and when asked about the photos on the Glenn Beck radio program, Sasse said “I’m just glad I’m not wearing Umbros [shorts], because I would’ve been in 1992 garb.”