Philippines President Duterte has declared martial law for the next 60 days in the southern island of Mindanao amid ongoing fighting with an ISIS terror group, Maute.

On Tuesday it was reported that the ISIS group have taken over the Amai PakPak Medical Center, where reportedly the Philippine flag was removed and replaced with the flag of ISIS.

Residents in the region have been under instruction to stay home amid the fighting. As yet, details of what martial law will mean have yet to be spelled out.

In an attempt to allay growing fears the government released a statement that they are in full control and President Duterte is cutting his trip to Moscow short and heading for Manila immediately as he is needed in the country.