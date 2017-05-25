As was reported earlier, The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs, said on Twitter Wednesday evening that Montana GOP candidate, Greg Gianforte, had “body slammed” him and broke his glasses.

A Fox News crew was in the room and reportedly witnessed the altercation and says that Jacobs was not just body-slammed but grabbed by the neck first.

According to Fox reporter Alicia Acuna,

As the time for the interview neared, Gianforte came into the room. We exchanged pleasantries and made small talk about restaurants and Bozeman. During that conversation, another man — who we now know is Ben Jacobs of The Guardian — walked into the room with a voice recorder, put it up to Gianforte’s face and began asking if he had a response to the newly released Congressional Budget Office report on the American Health Care Act. Gianforte told him he would get to him later. Jacobs persisted with his question. Gianforte told him to talk to his press guy, Shane Scanlon. At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the reporter. As Gianforte moved on top of Jacobs, he began yelling something to the effect of, “I’m sick and tired of this!”

Gianforte was selected as the Republican candidate at a party convention. How Thursday’s election turns out is surely up in the air by now.