Since Republicans took control of both elected branches of government in 2016 the Democrats have been searching for their toe-hold…anywhere. They may have found it unwittingly in Montana on Wednesday.

As Jay Caruso reported previously, Montana Republican candidate for congress, Greg Gianforte, reportedly “body slammed” The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs, so hard his glasses were broken. Fox News later reported Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck before taking him down to the floor.

Gianforte has since been charged with misdemeanor assault and issued a citation. The altercation now possibly puts the election on the line for Republicans in a heretofore considered safe seat. Newspapers in the state that previously endorsed the candidate have swiftly pulled their support.

The Billings Gazette and The Missoulian have so far pulled their endorsements at this time.

According to The Missoulian: