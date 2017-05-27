World War II veteran Bill Lee Eblen, 92, recovered from a bout of pneumonia just in time to be his niece’s “something blue” at her wedding this month.

PHOTOS: A WWII veteran served as his niece's "something blue" on her wedding day. https://t.co/BlcyM3OXo0 #ProudAmerican pic.twitter.com/rzCq2mDiGt — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2017

“When I first I got engaged I knew I wanted to include Uncle Bill in a special way,” Ferrell told Fox News. “My family always taught us to have a lot of respect for people in the armed forces. It just seemed like the perfect fit.”

According to his niece, Alison Ferrell, Eblen was a sergeant in the Marine Corps during WWII, and was later a sergeant in the Air Force Korean War.

Eblen dressed in his Marin Corps blues on the wedding day and carried a sign down the aisle saying, “I’m her something blue.”