In the end, a tearful apology couldn’t save comedian Kathy Griffin’s perennial New Years’ Eve gig with CNN. The cable news giant announced it has canceled its agreement with Griffin on Wednesday after a gruesome image of her with a severed head made to look like President Trump was posted by the photographer.

BREAKING: CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2017

Her co-host for the New Years’ Eve show, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, tweeted out his disgust for the image on Tuesday, as well.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017