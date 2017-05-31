In the end, a tearful apology couldn’t save comedian Kathy Griffin’s perennial New Years’ Eve gig with CNN. The cable news giant announced it has canceled its agreement with Griffin on Wednesday after a gruesome image of her with a severed head made to look like President Trump was posted by the photographer.
Her co-host for the New Years’ Eve show, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, tweeted out his disgust for the image on Tuesday, as well.

