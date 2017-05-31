As I wrote Tuesday, Darrell Issa’s 2018 opponent, Democrat Mike Levin, took a photo of the Orange County, California representative standing on a roof taking a photo of a crowd of constituents — after spending time outside meeting some of them — and ascribed it as proof that Issa was “hiding” from them.

Shortly after, Issa tweeted several photographs, including one from the rooftop of the crowd. Thus, proving Levin’s narrative as literal fake news.

Not to be deterred, the incorrigible sore loser doubled down on his attack against Issa, despite being clearly made up by Levin.

This isn't the first time Darrell Issa has looked down upon his constituents — just the most obvious. Help us win: https://t.co/WLBYaPIedP pic.twitter.com/k0XjlFldrO — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 31, 2017

Except that wasn’t true. At all.

Not only did he re-up the fake news narrative, he added a “quote” by Issa without audio or video, sourcing of any kind, or corroborating accounts. Nor has Levin responded to requests for such evidence.

"I'm not shaking your hand. I don't want anything to do with you people." –@DarrellIssa, before climbing on the roof of his office. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 31, 2017

Levin couldn’t win fair and square, so he’s resorting to engaging in the dishonorable.