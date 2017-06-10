There was a large rally on Saturday night for the pie-in-the-sky set of the American public who long for government interference in every aspect of their life and increased taxes on anyone but themselves.
“The People’s Summit” held in Chicago on Saturday night apparently kicked off with The Beatles’ song “Revolution.” A laughable idea to anyone who knows how to read or listen to lyrics.
The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel pointed out the obvious flaw with playing a song like “Revolution” at a rally for people who long for it.
The main Bernie program kicks off with The Beatles's "Revolution," which is about being skeptical of people who call for revolution.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 11, 2017
One can only assume no one in that crowd is turning off Muse long enough to listen to a later Beatles’ album.
In case a refresher on the lyrics is needed, the 1968 song advocates for skepticism of Sanders’ brand of fiery dissent that leads to catastrophic revolutions.
You say you want a revolution
Well, you know
We all want to change the world
You tell me that it’s evolution
Well, you know
We all want to change the worldBut when you talk about destruction
Don’t you know that you can count me out
Don’t you know it’s gonna be
All right, all right, all rightYou say you got a real solution
Well, you know
We’d all love to see the plan
You ask me for a contribution
Well, you know
We’re doing what we canBut if you want money for people with minds that hate
All I can tell is brother you have to wait
Don’t you know it’s gonna be
All right, all right, all rightYou say you’ll change the constitution
Well, you know
We all want to change your head
You tell me it’s the institution
Well, you know
You better free you mind insteadBut if you go carrying pictures of chairman Mao
You ain’t going to make it with anyone anyhow
Don’t you know it’s gonna be
All right, all right, all right
