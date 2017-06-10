There was a large rally on Saturday night for the pie-in-the-sky set of the American public who long for government interference in every aspect of their life and increased taxes on anyone but themselves.

“The People’s Summit” held in Chicago on Saturday night apparently kicked off with The Beatles’ song “Revolution.” A laughable idea to anyone who knows how to read or listen to lyrics.

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel pointed out the obvious flaw with playing a song like “Revolution” at a rally for people who long for it.

The main Bernie program kicks off with The Beatles's "Revolution," which is about being skeptical of people who call for revolution. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 11, 2017

One can only assume no one in that crowd is turning off Muse long enough to listen to a later Beatles’ album.

In case a refresher on the lyrics is needed, the 1968 song advocates for skepticism of Sanders’ brand of fiery dissent that leads to catastrophic revolutions.

You say you want a revolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world

You tell me that it’s evolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world But when you talk about destruction

Don’t you know that you can count me out

Don’t you know it’s gonna be

All right, all right, all right You say you got a real solution

Well, you know

We’d all love to see the plan

You ask me for a contribution

Well, you know

We’re doing what we can But if you want money for people with minds that hate

All I can tell is brother you have to wait

Don’t you know it’s gonna be

All right, all right, all right You say you’ll change the constitution

Well, you know

We all want to change your head

You tell me it’s the institution

Well, you know

You better free you mind instead But if you go carrying pictures of chairman Mao

You ain’t going to make it with anyone anyhow

Don’t you know it’s gonna be

All right, all right, all right

Add to that the sentiment of a song like “ Taxman ” and I’d be hard pressed to find a fellow feeling between those attending Sanders’ Peoples Summit and John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Of course, only Paul and Ringo can speak to their thoughts on the matter these days.