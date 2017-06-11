It’s not every day the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee says a political appointee of the same party needs to be investigated. But that’s exactly what Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) said on Sunday’s State of the Union on CNN of former Obama administration Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s actions in regards to the Clinton email scandal.

“I think we need to know more about that,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) on Sunday’s episode of State of the Union. “And there’s only one way to know about it, and that’s to have the Judiciary Committee take a look at that.”

Feinstein’s comment comes in the wake of fired F.B.I. Director James Comey’s testimony last week in which he claimed Lynch — who herself created a firestorm when she made a visit to alledgedly chitchat with Bill Clinton on the tarmac during the 2016 campaign — told him to call the FBI’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of email as Secretary of State a “matter” rather than an “investigation.”

As the legal site, LawNewz.com, pointed out, “If a probe does get underway, Feinstein, the ranking member, would have a lot of power.”

The Comey saga is apparently far from over.