Internet host and conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, learned a hard lesson about taped interviews and is now joining the call for his NBC interview with Megyn Kelly to not be aired this Sunday.

Jones started by explaining his issue with Megyn Kelly and how he knew she was going to pull a smear job, which really makes one wonder why he said yes to the interview.

“Megyn Kelly lied to me several weeks ago,” he said. “She said the interview was not going to be about Sandy Hook and the mass shooting there. It was not going to be about Pizzagate and the other issues that the media always obsesses on and misrepresents what I’ve said and what I’ve done.”

After going on a long-winded, repetitious tirade over how the “MSM” portrays him as a conspiracy theorist, he finally gets to the meat of why he doesn’t want the interview to air this Sunday.

Are you ready for this one? It’s a new conspiracy theory! You see, this Sunday is Father’s Day — which was the reason many of those who felt the interview was ill-timed in light of the children killed at Sandy Hook — and Jones is a father. Indeed, the court documents over his custody battle have been fodder for many.

But Jones believes Megyn Kelly’s dastardly motivation as a slimy mainstream media personality to “misrepresent” him has nothing to do with his pushing conspiracies like Sandy Hook and 9/11 as an inside job, but everything to do with Kelly’s apparent “MSM”-mandated hatred of fathers.

I’ve watched Megyn Kelly for a long time and how she kept this under wraps so long is amazing. Unbelievable, really.

But that’s it. Alex Jones is a dad. The “MSM,” with Kelly as their standard-bearer, hates dads and cannot stand Father’s Day. End of story. Put a bow on it and file it in the “Conspiracy Theory” filing cabinet.

Note that Jones doesn’t say he doesn’t want the interview to air at all. Just not on Father’s Day.

Watch Jones twist and spin his way to his explanation here: