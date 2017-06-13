Whether or not one believes Megyn Kelly interviewing internet conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, was a good idea or not, no one can argue that a benefit for victims of the Sandy Hook murders can’t disinvite Kelly from hosting its event.

The Sandy Hook Promise, an organization committed to preventing gun violence in the wake of the town’s massacre, has asked the NBC News host to step down from hosting the Promise Champion Gala over Kelly’s decision to feature Jones on her Father’s Day program.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, co-Founder and Managing Director. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

Fair enough. Especially as Jones came out earlier and for his own reasons says he doesn’t want the interview to air (on Father’s Day).

Jones has notably floated the sick conspiracy theory that parents of Sandy Hook victims faked their children’s deaths.

Kelly likely supports the mission of Sandy Hook Promise personally, but every organization is allowed to invite and disinvite guests as it sees fit.

The timing seems like it might be an overwhelming factor as the gala is on Wednesday, June 14, and the media firestorm over Kelly’s Jones interview has yet to successfully cycle out of the news.